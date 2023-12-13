Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Brightline West to break ground next year; State's new Transit Transformation Task Force; E-bikes are radically more efficient than electric cars; More

8:41 AM PST on December 13, 2023

Image by Dermot Ryan, @dermotryanie / Twitter

  • Who was appointed to the state's Transit Transformation Task Force? (NRDC)
  • Brightline West says it will break ground next year (ABC 7)
  • COP28 concludes with weak pledges to "transition away" from oil use (AP)
  • E-bikes are radically more efficient than electric cars (Clean Technica)
  • Sacramento aims to build an institution to push development and adoption of EVs, clean mobility (GovTech)
  • Climate change denier who worked for years fighting environmental rules retires, and gets quite a sendoff from E&E News
  • Why does Kern County want to make MORE carbon - which it plans to bury? (Capital & Main)
  • Pomona failed to extend its ban on new warehouses (Daily Bulletin)
  • Take a look at some really bad bike racks (Road.cc)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

