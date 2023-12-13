Wednesday’s Headlines
Brightline West to break ground next year; State's new Transit Transformation Task Force; E-bikes are radically more efficient than electric cars; More
More from Streetsblog California
The Other Reason American Pedestrian Deaths are Rising After Dark
A recent New York Times article broke down many of the factors that are driving pedestrian death tolls to stratospheric highs after dark. But they missed one big one.
Sunny Side Up: L.A. Al Fresco Dines In Success with a Whopping $12 Million Surge in Sales and a Side of Smiles for Angelenos
Research shows L.A.'s Al Fresco outdoor dining program is an unsung hero of the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing a lifeline to restaurants and bars
S.F. Standard Fans Anti-Bike Hate
Advocates were outraged by Friday's feature story that repeats the tired stereotype of the scofflaw, Spandex-clad cyclist
Tuesday’s Headlines
Ford trying to learn how its cars can detect pedestrians (so drivers don't have to pay attention?); Musk claims "free speech" lets him call Teslas "full self-driving"; Caltrans releases SHOPP list; More