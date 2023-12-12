Tuesday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Ford trying to learn how its cars can detect pedestrians (so drivers don't have to pay attention?); Musk claims "free speech" lets him call Teslas "full self-driving"; Caltrans releases SHOPP list; More

8:56 AM PST on December 12, 2023

  • How Ford is trying to detect pedestrians and estimate their speed - to help drivers avoid hitting them without having to pay attention? (Auto Evolution)
  • Musk claims "free speech" allows him to call Teslas "full self-driving vehicles" (LA Times)
  • Caltrans releases draft 2024 SHOPP list (Redheaded Blackbelt)
  • Senate Select Committee on SoCal rail meets, discusses climate change and other challenges (San Diego Union Tribune, OC Register)
  • San Diego MTS removes bus stop benches to prevent… loitering? (inewssource)
  • BART fares to go up (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area's universal transit pass pilot is now available to employers (Railway Age)
  • "Never going back": What a newbie e-bike commuter learned (Electrek)
  • Transportation funding:
    • $12.5M to Alameda County (Patch)
    • Projects in Santa Barbara County (Edhat)
    • More on recent passenger rail funding (Urbanize LA)
  • Rancho Cucamonga is excited about getting a high-speed rail station (Daily Bulletin)
  • Cambridge mandated separated bike lanes on all new roads - here's how that's going (Outside)
