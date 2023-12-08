Friday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
LA buses will have AI cameras to help enforce bus-only lanes; Who rides the LA subway? San Mateo transit officials want regional discussions to include them better; More

8:35 AM PST on December 8, 2023

How enforcement cameras will parse what they see. Image: Hayden AI

  • LA Metro buses to use AI cameras to enforce bus-only lanes (LAist)
  • Who rides the LA subway? (LA Times)
  • San Mateo transit officials are feeling left out of discussions around potential regional transit agency consolidation (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Caltrans wants public input on first proposed toll lanes in Sacramento region (CapRadio)
  • Sacramento Regional Transit begins final testing of new light rail train sets (KCRA)
  • Rumors of a universal transit pass in the Bay Area are real - for a fortunate few (SF Chronicle)
  • Which California cities are taking charge in shift to electric buses? (LA Times)
  • CA high speed rail plans, explained (California.com)
  • Long ago, LA had a plan for elevated pedestrian walkways throughout downtown (LAist)
  • Legislative Analyst predicts state budget shortfall (CalMatters)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

