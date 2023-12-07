Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
COP28: Biden administration pledges to phase out coal plants, Exxon making its presence felt; Akchuly, renewables are a lot cheaper to build and maintain and forever; Decode oil industry greenwashing; More
No, Opening a $2 Billion Freeway Expansion Project is Decidedly Not the End of Southland’s Freeway Era
“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” - Southern California Freeway Expansion
Active Towns: a Deep Dive into Bay Area Advocacy
Streetsblog San Francisco editor Roger Rudick and advocate Luke Bornheimer are guests on the latest "Active Towns" podcast with John Simmerman
The Real Reason Assaults Against Transit Workers Are On The Rise
Hint: it's not just because service has been slashed.