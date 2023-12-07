Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

COP28: Biden administration pledges to phase out coal plants, Exxon making its presence felt; Akchuly, renewables are a lot cheaper to build and maintain and forever; Decode oil industry greenwashing; More

8:39 AM PST on December 7, 2023

  • Tripling global renewables is hard, achievable, and necessary (and a lot less expensive than oil and gas) (Bloomberg)
  • Biden administration pledges to phase out coal power plants (Mother Jones)
  • Let's decode oil company greenwashing language (NPR)
  • Major media taking money from oil industry to amplify that greenwashing (DeSmog)
  • Exxon crashes COP28 to "fight for its life" (Exxon Knews)
  • A leaked Amazon memo shows how it is working to shape public opinion on warehouses (Mercury News)
  • Oakland to pay huge settlement for bad pavement that caused a bike rider to crash (Oaklandside)
  • Planners of new city in Solano County meet skepticism from current residents (SF Chronicle)
  • Nah. We're very much still building freeways (OC Register)
  • More on federal grants for high-speed rail (Route Fifty)
  • How the pandemic changed bicycling behavior (Bicycling)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

