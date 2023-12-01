Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

A glossary of road safety terms; Contra Costa looks to invest millions in a personal rapid transit system - no, not bike lanes; Rancho Cucamonga again bans pedestrians on Christmas Tree Lane "for safety"; More

8:44 AM PST on December 1, 2023

Image: CalBike

  • A glossary of road safety and transportation infrastructure terms (Oaklandside)
  • Contra Costa looking to invest millions in a micro-transit system with AV "pods" using a "closed guideway" that sure looks like bike lanes (ABC7, Contra Costa Herald)
  • CA Coastal Commission stalls safety upgrades on deadly road (KPBS)
  • Bay Area ferry operators to receive millions in federal grants to retrofit ferries (SF Gate, SF Chronicle, CBS)
  • What is Caltrans really considering for the Yolo Causeway? (Planetizen)
  • Opponents protest Dodger Stadium gondola plan (KTLA)
  • For safety, Rancho Cucamonga will allow only people in cars on a street where residents put up elaborate holiday decorations (Daily Bulletin)
  • Bus rapid transit works well in Jakarta, one of the most heavily congested cities in the world (The Guardian)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro Board Approves $207 Million for 91 and 605 Freeway Expansion Projects

Metro and Caltrans eastbound 91 Freeway widening is especially alarming as it will increase tailpipe pollution in an already diesel-pollution-burdened community that is 69 percent Latino, and 28 percent Black

December 1, 2023
Streetsblog San Francisco"Safe Streets"

Elm School Street Update: SFMTA Bait-and-Switches Again

Who believes traffic cones are sufficient to keep children safe?

December 1, 2023
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Sexy World of Bus Speeds

When you start to add up the numbers, you can see why agency leaders would be interesting in finding ways to reduce those costs.

November 30, 2023
See all posts