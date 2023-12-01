Friday’s Headlines
A glossary of road safety terms; Contra Costa looks to invest millions in a personal rapid transit system - no, not bike lanes; Rancho Cucamonga again bans pedestrians on Christmas Tree Lane "for safety"; More
More from Streetsblog California
Metro Board Approves $207 Million for 91 and 605 Freeway Expansion Projects
Metro and Caltrans eastbound 91 Freeway widening is especially alarming as it will increase tailpipe pollution in an already diesel-pollution-burdened community that is 69 percent Latino, and 28 percent Black
Elm School Street Update: SFMTA Bait-and-Switches Again
Who believes traffic cones are sufficient to keep children safe?
Why So Many U.S. Drivers Think Speeding Is Perfectly Safe
Do Americans hit lethal speeds because they're in a rush, or because they have no idea that they're increasing their chances of death with every tick of the odometer?
Talking Headways Podcast: The Sexy World of Bus Speeds
When you start to add up the numbers, you can see why agency leaders would be interesting in finding ways to reduce those costs.