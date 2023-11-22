Wednesday’s Headlines
CA Assembly Committee Chairs announced: New Transpo Chair is Lori Wilson; Who lives in those new Oakland highrises? More than 500 unhoused people died in San Diego County this year; More
More from Streetsblog California
Podcast: Streetsblog Interview with Jeanie Ward-Waller
"Frankly, as a public servant, I take really seriously that we need to be telling the truth to the public, and we need to create opportunities to have public engagement and public input to our work. That requires being transparent, and also requires being honest in our analysis."
Fed Panel Wants to Confront the Role of Aggressive Auto Advertising in U.S. Road Deaths
A horrific car crash that killed nine has federal safety officials calling for systematic responses to traffic violence — including the aggressive car ads that may inspire motorists to hit the gas.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: Salt Lake Shenanigans
Plans for a major freeway expansion based on over-inflated traffic projections are a wrongheaded way to deal with the region’s rapid population growth.
San Francisco’s World Day of Remembrance
San Francisco marks another year of tragedy with Vision Zero more elusive than ever