Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

CA Assembly Committee Chairs announced: New Transpo Chair is Lori Wilson; Who lives in those new Oakland highrises? More than 500 unhoused people died in San Diego County this year; More

8:19 AM PST on November 22, 2023

AFTER: The Highway 1 realignment at Gleason Beach in Sonoma County is Caltrans’s first project where the primary purpose was addressing the effects of sea-level rise. (Photo by John Huseby/ Caltrans)

Streetsblog wishes our readers a restful holiday break. We will return on Monday.

  • CA Assembly leader announces new committee chairs (LA Times)
  • New Assembly Transportation Chair is Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City)
  • Caltrans moves Highway 1 away from eroding coastline in Sonoma County (Patch)
  • Gap in Balboa Park's bus-only lane renders it useless at a peak time (KPBS)
  • SLO Transit adjusts schedules to increase reliability (KEYT)
  • Oakland's new downtown highrise apartments seem to be filling up. Who lives there? (Oaklandside)
  • Berkeley increases height limits on housing near UC campus (SF Chronicle)
  • More than 500 unhoused people died in San Diego County this year (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • The problem with claiming "net zero" emissions (Michigan Daily)
  • How will Brazil's new carbon market affect indigenous people there? (Reuters)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Podcast: Streetsblog Interview with Jeanie Ward-Waller

"Frankly, as a public servant, I take really seriously that we need to be telling the truth to the public, and we need to create opportunities to have public engagement and public input to our work. That requires being transparent, and also requires being honest in our analysis."

November 22, 2023
Streetsblog USACar ads

Fed Panel Wants to Confront the Role of Aggressive Auto Advertising in U.S. Road Deaths

A horrific car crash that killed nine has federal safety officials calling for systematic responses to traffic violence — including the aggressive car ads that may inspire motorists to hit the gas.

November 22, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

San Francisco’s World Day of Remembrance

San Francisco marks another year of tragedy with Vision Zero more elusive than ever

November 21, 2023
