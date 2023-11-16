Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

LA found a way to quickly speed up transit!? Drivers bring pollution into neighborhoods; Sunline talks about the difficulties with hydrogen; More

8:52 AM PST on November 16, 2023

  • Somehow LA Metro found a way to speed up buses and trains and add service (LA Times)
  • Drivers trying to navigate around freeway closure bring bad air, bad traffic into the neighborhoods (LA Times)
  • In San Francisco, APEC brings street and sidewalk closures and protests (SF Chronicle)
  • Sunline Transit shares its experience - and struggles - with its hydrogen powered buses (Mass Transit)
  • Stop calling it a "bailout" for transit (Newsweek)
  • What happened to city foot traffic? (Marketplace, Gov Tech)
  • Right turns on red are "under threat" (KTVQ)
  • There's a new generation of freeway fighters (Bloomberg)
  • Plan for housing at Ashby BART station advances; "Air rights" option gave city leverage in negotiations (Berkeleyside)
  • Update: Santa Monica Council backs more resources for Vision Zero (Santa Monica Next)
  • Are carbon offsets doing what they claim to do? (PPIC)
  • Homelessness is a policy choice (Governing)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

A somber commemoration of people killed in crashes takes place around the state this weekend, or thereabouts

November 16, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoAlameda

Meet Woodstock, Alameda’s Water Shuttle to Jack London Square

Cyclists and pedestrians will get a reasonable, traffic-free alternative next year for getting between Jack London Square and western Alameda--and it's in the form of a little yellow boat named Woodstock.

November 16, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesEco-Rapid West Santa Ana Branch Line

Help Metro Rename the Future West Santa Ana Branch Rail Line

The future 19-mile rail line will serve Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon

November 16, 2023
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Highway Boondoggles 2023: The Pain in Maine Falls Mainly in … Gorham

Here's a self-defeating new highway that will merely exacerbate suburban sprawl — reinforcing the very conditions that are causing the traffic problems in the first place!

November 16, 2023
