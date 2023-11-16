Thursday’s Headlines
LA found a way to quickly speed up transit!? Drivers bring pollution into neighborhoods; Sunline talks about the difficulties with hydrogen; More
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
A somber commemoration of people killed in crashes takes place around the state this weekend, or thereabouts
Meet Woodstock, Alameda’s Water Shuttle to Jack London Square
Cyclists and pedestrians will get a reasonable, traffic-free alternative next year for getting between Jack London Square and western Alameda--and it's in the form of a little yellow boat named Woodstock.
OPINION: Infrastructure Bill Offers Too Little Progress on Climate and Equity
Most of its historic funding is helping to maintain a harmful status quo at a time when we need to address climate change.
Help Metro Rename the Future West Santa Ana Branch Rail Line
The future 19-mile rail line will serve Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon
Highway Boondoggles 2023: The Pain in Maine Falls Mainly in … Gorham
Here's a self-defeating new highway that will merely exacerbate suburban sprawl — reinforcing the very conditions that are causing the traffic problems in the first place!