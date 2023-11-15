Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
More on climate assessment report; Traffic so far mostly manageable despite loss of I-10 freeway; Save the date for CalBike Summit in April; More
Complete Streets Survey Results: Californians Are Scared to Use Caltrans Streets
Complete Streets are as far away now as they were when SB 127 was vetoed by Governor Newsom
Mega-car Crisis: SUVs Kill Pedestrians, But So Do Blunt-Fronted Sedans, Study Says
Even shorter cars are 26 percent more likely to kill a pedestrian in a crash if they have the SUV-style blunt-faced design, a new study finds.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Rep. Earl Blumenauer Reflects on His Career, And Why ‘Bike-Partisanship’ is America’s Secret Weapon
As he concludes his nearly 30-year career in Congress, Earl Blumenauer says America has never been better positioned to make a "quantum leap" towards bikeability.
Three Lessons For Transforming Transit Safety — Without More Police
Transit agencies across the country are exploring innovative safety solutions — and it starts with better service.