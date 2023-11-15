Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

More on climate assessment report; Traffic so far mostly manageable despite loss of I-10 freeway; Save the date for CalBike Summit in April; More

8:48 AM PST on November 15, 2023

Screenshot from LA Times video of I-10 Freeway

  • More on 5th Climate Assessment report, and where climate change is causing problems now (CalMatters, AP, Washington Post)
  • Save the Date: California Bicycle Summit April 18-19, 2024 (CalBike)
  • Caltrans proposes adding a lane in each direction on the Yolo Causeway and charging a toll to drive it (KCRA, Sacramento)
  • Planned light rail station in Sacramento put on hold for now (Sacramento Bee)
  • Traffic is mostly manageable in LA despite loss of freeway (LA Times)
    • Nevertheless, all hands on deck to get it fixed in 3 to 5 weeks (KPBS, LAist, LA Times)
    • More thoughts on over-reliance on freeways (LA Times)
    • What was going on under that freeway (LA Times)
  • Santa Monica Council examines Vision Zero priorities after repeated crashes at problem intersection (Santa Monica Next)
  • What's in Oakland's still-not-adopted Downtown Plan: more housing (Oaklandside)
  • Federal grants boost planning for safer streets (Governing)
  • Car dealers are a huge bottleneck on EV sales (Clean Technica)
  • More on rejection of San Diego housing package (Times of San Diego)
  • Maternity wards in California are closing at an alarming rate (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

