Tuesday’s Headlines

Fifth climate assessment released; Scientists are working for us for free; Eliminating dangerous e-bike batteries; Lots about 10 Fwy closure and transit alternatives; More
Mega-car Crisis: SUVs Kill Pedestrians, But So Do Blunt-Fronted Sedans, Study Says
Even shorter cars are 26 percent more likely to kill a pedestrian in a crash if they have the SUV-style blunt-faced design, a new study finds.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer Reflects on His Career, And Why ‘Bike-Partisanship’ is America’s Secret Weapon
As he concludes his nearly 30-year career in Congress, Earl Blumenauer says America has never been better positioned to make a "quantum leap" towards bikeability.
Three Lessons For Transforming Transit Safety — Without More Police
Transit agencies across the country are exploring innovative safety solutions — and it starts with better service.
Caltrans Plans I-5 Expansion in Shasta County
To get more information, people will need to attend the in-person meeting on Wednesday, November 15 in Redding.