Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Fifth climate assessment released; Scientists are working for us for free; Eliminating dangerous e-bike batteries; Lots about 10 Fwy closure and transit alternatives; More

8:44 AM PST on November 14, 2023

  • Climate assessment report: "Every bit matters" (LA Times)
  • Pay science communicators (LA Times)
  • Call for CALPERS to divest from fossil fuel, anti-union companies (Sacramento Bee)
  • Hold big corporations accountable for climate change (Northern Star)
  • SUVs and pickups are deadly in pedestrian crashes (Mercury News)
  • Eliminating the sale of dangerous e-bike batteries (Clean Technica)
  • 10 Freeway closed due to fire:
    • "Long traffic nightmare" ahead? (Bloomberg)
    • Make transit options excellent now, while freeway is under repair (LA Times)
    • Transit service expands (KTLA)
    • We can't keep treating car travel as sacrosanct, neglecting all other modes (Medium)
  • How the American commute is changing (NY Times)
  • Wasteful highway boondoggles, part 7 (USPIRG)
  • San Diego city council rejects package of housing incentives (San Diego Union Tribune)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

Mega-car Crisis: SUVs Kill Pedestrians, But So Do Blunt-Fronted Sedans, Study Says

Even shorter cars are 26 percent more likely to kill a pedestrian in a crash if they have the SUV-style blunt-faced design, a new study finds.

November 14, 2023
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Rep. Earl Blumenauer Reflects on His Career, And Why ‘Bike-Partisanship’ is America’s Secret Weapon

As he concludes his nearly 30-year career in Congress, Earl Blumenauer says America has never been better positioned to make a "quantum leap" towards bikeability.

November 14, 2023
Highway Widening

Caltrans Plans I-5 Expansion in Shasta County

To get more information, people will need to attend the in-person meeting on Wednesday, November 15 in Redding.

November 14, 2023
