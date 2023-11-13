Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

US rail renaissance? Still figuring out the transit fiscal crisis; study recommends narrow lanes for safety; Do we want a future where we have no choice but cars? DTLA will have to function without a major fwy for a while; More

8:36 AM PST on November 13, 2023

Image: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

  • The U.S. is having a rail renaissance (Fast Company)
  • Navigating the fiscal crisis in public transportation (Governing)
  • Federal safe streets bill introduced (Senator John Fetterman)
  • John Hopkins study recommends narrower travel lanes for safety (Public Square)
  • Do we want a future where cars are the main transportation choice? (Route Fifty)
  • Major LA freeway will be closed for a while; take public transit if you have to move through the area (ABC, LA Times, LAist)
  • Skateboarders finally have a legit skate park in downtown San Francisco (SF Standard)
  • Why San Francisco fell in love with the Ferry Building (Bloomberg)
  • "Fix-it-first" and equity (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • How Central Valley farm communities are fighting climate change (KQED)
Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Aging Adults and Climate Emergencies

Climate change is affecting all of us — but especially seniors. Let's talk about it.

November 13, 2023
Active Transportation Program

The Case for a 2-Step Active Transportation Program Application

Efficiency and equity would benefit

November 9, 2023
Streetsblog USASchool transportation

Advocates Unite to Start a Worldwide Bike Bus Revolution

Bike buses have taken the internet by storm.

November 9, 2023
See all posts