Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Buses are expensive; Robocars aren't really autonomous; Uber, Lyft must pay back drivers; Cities considering banning right turns on red; More

8:40 AM PST on November 6, 2023

Image: LA Metro

  • One reason buses cost so much: customizing (Eno)
  • Cruise's robocars have needed a lot of human intervention (NY Times)
  • Court rules Uber and Lyft have to pay back stolen wages (Boing Boing)
  • Cities are considering banning right turns at red lights (Mercury News, CT Insider)
  • Is it safe to walk in front of a self-driving vehicle? (SF Examiner)
  • Santa Barbara will seek public input on county bus services - in December (Santa Inez Valley News)
  • LA Mayor Bass orders residential hotels to be used for homeless housing (ProPublica)
  • Hoboken's climate success (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Caltrans

I Lost My Job at Caltrans for Speaking Out Against Highway Widening

My concerns were repeatedly brushed off by my bosses, who seemed more concerned about getting the next widening project underway than following the law

November 3, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesInfrastructure

Where L.A. City Is Quietly Removing Bike Lanes and Adding On-Street Car Parking

These are just the examples that Streetsblog has come across. But these are difficult to find. Cities rarely announce when they remove bike infrastructure.

November 3, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoCable Cars

Welcoming the World to a San Francisco without Cable Cars?

San Francisco plans to shut down most of the cable car system and the T Third will only run between Market and Chinatown for the APEC conference

November 3, 2023
See all posts