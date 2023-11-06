Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Buses are expensive; Robocars aren't really autonomous; Uber, Lyft must pay back drivers; Cities considering banning right turns on red; More
I Lost My Job at Caltrans for Speaking Out Against Highway Widening
My concerns were repeatedly brushed off by my bosses, who seemed more concerned about getting the next widening project underway than following the law
Where L.A. City Is Quietly Removing Bike Lanes and Adding On-Street Car Parking
These are just the examples that Streetsblog has come across. But these are difficult to find. Cities rarely announce when they remove bike infrastructure.
Report: Americans Are Walking Less as Pedestrian Deaths Rise
America's walking rates took a nosedive during the pandemic — and they still haven't recovered.
Welcoming the World to a San Francisco without Cable Cars?
San Francisco plans to shut down most of the cable car system and the T Third will only run between Market and Chinatown for the APEC conference