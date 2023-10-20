Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Bus lanes booming in LA; San Diego transit building housing; California building highway lanes; More
Open Letter to Those who Object to Our Valencia Coverage
Streetsblog publisher responds to letters questioning the quality and integrity of our reporting and editorials on the Center Running lane
Breaking News: Jannelle Wong to Leave S.F. Bicycle Coalition
Wednesday afternoon Jannelle Wong, Executive Director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition since April of 2022, announced that she will step down.
Metro Looks to Approve On-Bus Camera Enforcement Ticketing Drivers Who Park in Bus Lanes
On-bus camera enforcement has the potential to improve bus speed and reliability, improving the lives of millions of Angelenos.
White Roads Through Black Bedrooms: How Urban Freeways Cemented Spatial Inequalities
Urban freeways are having a moment of serious reconsideration.