Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Bus lanes booming in LA; San Diego transit building housing; California building highway lanes; More

8:44 AM PDT on October 20, 2023

Photo: Mass Transit

  • A bus-lane-building boom in Los Angeles (LA Times)
  • Orange Avenue Bike Lane in Long Beach secures funding (Press-Telegram)
  • Ontario prepares to demolish small businesses in preparation for bus rapid transit (Daily Bulletin)
  • San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System is adding housing to park-and-ride lots, station areas (Times of San Diego)
  • CTC approves truck-climbing lane on Highway 58 out of Bakersfield (Bakersfield.com)
  • Central Valley road repair projects approved for funding (Your Central Valley)
  • Federal grants fund small state projects aiming to get cars off the road (Mass Transit)
  • The urgent need for methane literacy (Heated)
  • SoCalGas, Center for Transportation and the Environment are all in for hydrogen vans (Cision)
  • How the US can electrify its public fleets (Clean Technica)
  • Sacramento's plan to pay for Golden 1 Center with parking revenue fails as parking lots sit empty (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

