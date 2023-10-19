Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Unmet transit needs? Climate credits for cow poop has led to some bad outcomes; Hydrogen is a big distraction; More

8:41 AM PDT on October 19, 2023

Image: Momentum Mag

  • North Coast municipalities ask about unmet transit needs (KRCR)
  • Unintended outcomes have California rethinking climate credits for dairy digesters (Cal Matters)
  • Tips for a first-time bike commute (Momentum Mag)
  • Hydrogen is a big distraction (LA Times)
  • Cars are homes for a lot of people (NY Times)
  • Official clean air measurements have big loopholes (Grist)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

