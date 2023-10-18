Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Calbike's legislative wrap-up; Widening I-80 undermines CA climate goals; RSR Bridge; E-bikes are replacing cars; More
CalBike’s 2023 Legislative Recap: Big Wins for Active Transportation
Six bills signed; two to keep an eye on; two vetoes; four bills for next year; and six that didn't make it.
El Monte Refines Complete Streets Designs to Address Shopkeeper Concerns
Business owners differ on how to improve Main Street. The project team is searching for a middle ground.
Colorado’s Vehicle Weight Fee Could Tame Megacar Crisis — And Protect Vulnerable Road users
The proposal could also dodge many of the political pitfalls that too often kill similar ideas.
Who Gets Peace and Quiet?: Urban Noise in the COVID-19 Pandemic
During the COVID-19 stay-at-home advisories of 2020, the world quieted. As a community noise researcher, I felt the changes acutely.