Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Roundup of new bike and climate laws; Speed cameras coming to some cities; Missy Cummings' warnings on robocars are not being heard; More

8:46 AM PDT on October 17, 2023

High-speed rail train rendering – via CAHSRA

  • A roundup of new bike and climate laws (LA Times)
  • More on the speed camera bill (Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle, New York Times)
  • Report: Economic and environmental benefits of high-speed rail (Planetizen)
  • Bus drivers still on strike in Santa Clarita (Daily News)
  • San Diego area launches its first electric rapid bus route (10 News)
  • Fifty years of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (Daily Bulletin)
  • Missy Cummings' research on robocars: they're dangerous. But she's a woman, so she gets dismissed (Autoblog)
  • Waymo wants its robocars to "talk" to pedestrians (The Verge)
  • Bikelash: Conservatives in Europe use transportation modes to fight a culture war (Politico)
  • A wrist-worn device measuring heart rate is being used to identify dangerous areas for bike riders (Global Cycling Network)
  • With end of COVID aid, CA poverty rates are rising (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Caltrans

More Than 60 Organizations Urge Governor Newsom to Intervene at Caltrans

California is still spending billions of dollars on highway and interchange expansions that increase reliance on driving, drain household budgets, and make traffic worse. Governor Newsom should step in.

October 17, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoAutomated Enforcement

Select California Cities to Finally Get Speed Cameras

After six years of trying, it's now the law: several California cities can, at long last, "pilot" the proven tool of Automated Speed Enforcement

October 17, 2023
Streetsblog USAPodcast

How AI Could Transform Transportation — And Not Just Autonomous Vehicles

Artificial intelligence is being installed in cars — but that's not the only place it's showing up. A new report explores what cities need to know about the emerging tech in order to use it well.

October 17, 2023
