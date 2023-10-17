Tuesday’s Headlines
Roundup of new bike and climate laws; Speed cameras coming to some cities; Missy Cummings' warnings on robocars are not being heard; More
More from Streetsblog California
More Than 60 Organizations Urge Governor Newsom to Intervene at Caltrans
California is still spending billions of dollars on highway and interchange expansions that increase reliance on driving, drain household budgets, and make traffic worse. Governor Newsom should step in.
Select California Cities to Finally Get Speed Cameras
After six years of trying, it's now the law: several California cities can, at long last, "pilot" the proven tool of Automated Speed Enforcement
The Rise of Bike Lanes in Lima
New quick-build bicycle lanes allowed many people to stay active and get around Lima, Peru during the pandemic.
How AI Could Transform Transportation — And Not Just Autonomous Vehicles
Artificial intelligence is being installed in cars — but that's not the only place it's showing up. A new report explores what cities need to know about the emerging tech in order to use it well.