Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

State-owned roads have increasing share of road deaths; LA Metro pilots Universal Basic Mobility; Oakland to finish Telegraph Avenue transformation; Labor and housing; More

8:30 AM PDT on October 12, 2023

Image: Hippo PX via Creative Commons

  • Hey, Caltrans! Data show that state-owned roads have an increasing share of traffic deaths (League of American Bicyclists)
  • San Diego transit offered free rides, and people took them (Times of San Diego)
  • LA Metro tests universal basic mobility program (Gov Tech)
  • Newsom's take: fare evaders are criminals (The Center Square)
  • Bay Area ferries see record ridership (Mass Transit)
  • Oakland's Telegraph Avenue to finish its transformation to the Berkeley border (Oaklandside)
  • Chico looking for input on its Active Transportation Plan (Chicoer)
  • Two bike bills from Senator Portantino signed: charging e-bikes at home and "Bike Czar" at Caltrans
  • How the carpenter's union helped get housing bills across the finish line (LA Times)
  • Why labor unions oppose Fresno's latest megadevelopment (Fresnoland)
  • Walking for health (Inside Hook)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

