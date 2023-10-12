Thursday’s Headlines
State-owned roads have increasing share of road deaths; LA Metro pilots Universal Basic Mobility; Oakland to finish Telegraph Avenue transformation; Labor and housing; More
More from Streetsblog California
Metro: Getting Drivers to Freeway More Important Than Planned Bikeways
Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities
City Staff Still Gunning for Hayes Valley Open Street
In a second attempt this year, SFMTA is trying to gut Hayes Street shared space... because cars
Anti-Fat Bias Harms the Movement for Safe Streets — Particularly for Kids
Why are we only focusing on calorie-burning when advocating for active transport to school? Because of bad research.
Talking Headways Podcast: Real Estate Impacts at BART
One of the great assets of any transit system is its real estate — and how it's developed has a major impact on ridership and, therefore, farebox revenue.