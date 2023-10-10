Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Santa Clarita transit workers strike; More train service coming to North LA County, Capitol region; Everyone benefits when roads work for transit; More on bills signed over the weekend

8:43 AM PDT on October 10, 2023

Metrolink in Northern LA County. Photo: Andrewaronoshn via Wikimedia Commons

  • Santa Clarita transit workers on strike (LAist, NBC)
  • Northern LA County to get more train service (Planetizen)
  • New commuter rail is on its way to the Central Valley (Comstock)
  • The benefits of making roads work for transit (SPUR)
  • California Bicycle Coalition on Governor's veto of fare evasion bill
  • More on new law to make transit agencies survey riders about harassment (Daily News)
  • New environmental laws (Mercury News)
  • New laws will force businesses to reveal carbon emissions, financial risks (CalMatters)
  • State announces $114 million in Clean California grants (Office of Governor Newsom)
  • Mapping ancient villages in Los Angeles (LA Times)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

