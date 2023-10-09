Monday’s Headlines
Newsom signs bill on corporate climate accountability; EJ and cap-and trade; AVs have a big trust issue; More
More from Streetsblog California
Legislative Update: Governor Is Powering Through Bills
Decriminalizing fare evasion and sidewalk riding bills killed; Transparency and climate accountability bills signed; More to come
Shakeup at SFMTA
Two of SFMTA's most senior officials are leaving, including the second in command
How to Support the Ambitious ‘Marina Central Park’ Freeway Removal Study
Marina Central Park would remove the three-mile-long, six-plus lane Marina Freeway (SR-90) and replace it with new housing, parks, bus rapid transit, and bikeways
Bill McKibben Talks About Why the ‘Week Without Driving’ Campaign Is Only the Beginning
One of America's most well-respected environmentalists reflects on how car dependency impacts our planet and our species.
Talking Headways Podcast: Bringing Public Health to Traffic Safety
For too long, public health officials have been absent from discussion of the very public health crisis of road violence.