Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Newsom signs bill on corporate climate accountability; EJ and cap-and trade; AVs have a big trust issue; More

8:45 AM PDT on October 9, 2023

Image: Momentum Mag

  • Environmental justice and California's cap-and-trade system (Resources)
  • Governor Newsom signs many bills, among them on corporate accountability for climate emissions (PBS)
  • And another bill requiring a study on the safety of heavy vehicles (Times of San Diego)
  • AVs have a trust issue (Jalopnik)
  • BART to San Jose costs are rising (Bloomberg)
  • Air quality monitoring is getting closer to the sources of pollution (Phys.org)
  • Cities were not designed for women (Euronews)
  • Singapore charges a very big fee just to own a car there (CNN)
  • "They pay for themselves": Australian families ditch cars for e-bikes (The Guardian)
  • France embraces the "company bike" (Taipei Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

