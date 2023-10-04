Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Caltrans official demoted for fighting freeway expansion; Highway 37 expansion begins; America doesn't have to be so car-centric; More
Mayor Nixes LAPD Pilot to use Lassos on Metro Trains
LAPD got approval from the Police Commission to extend their BolaWrap pilot on Metro in August, but hadn't advised Metro of their plans until after the fact.
RSR Bridge Pilot Coming to an End – What’s Next?
There has been pressure from lawmakers and business groups to turn the path on the upper deck into another car lane.
Celebrate Los Angeles Walks Turning Twenty-Five!
Celebrate at Los Angeles Walks Sidewalk Soirée next week. Also the organization is hiring a new Executive Director - apply today.
Study: Remote Work Isn’t Always A Cure for America’s Driving Addiction
A lot of Americans traded long commutes for short errands during the pandemic — but whether that swap resulted in more or less driving is a consequence of policy choices.