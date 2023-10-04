Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Caltrans official demoted for fighting freeway expansion; Highway 37 expansion begins; America doesn't have to be so car-centric; More

8:18 AM PDT on October 4, 2023

Jeanie Ward-Waller, middle, with then-Caltrans Director Laurie Berman, left. Photo by Melanie Curry/ Streetsblog

  • Today is "Clean Air Day" and that comes with free transit (in some places) (KTLA)
  • Caltrans official demoted for fighting freeway expansions (Politico)
  • First phase of what will become a wider highway 37 set to begin (SF Chronicle)
  • American society wasn't always so car-centric, and its future doesn't have to be, either (Yale)
  • Fresno's "slow, deliberate rollout" of clean mobility - shared e-cars, e-bikes, e-scooters - is paying off (Yahoo)
  • Mountain View plans "temporary" street redesign in response to pedestrian fatalities (MV Voice)
  • San Francisco considers banning right turns on red. Could L.A. follow? (LA Times)
  • Can San Jose's Santa Clara street become a destination? (SPUR)
  • San Jose to study creating its own city-run power company (Mercury News)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los Angelespolicing

Mayor Nixes LAPD Pilot to use Lassos on Metro Trains

LAPD got approval from the Police Commission to extend their BolaWrap pilot on Metro in August, but hadn't advised Metro of their plans until after the fact.

October 4, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoRichmond San Rafael Bridge

RSR Bridge Pilot Coming to an End – What’s Next?

There has been pressure from lawmakers and business groups to turn the path on the upper deck into another car lane.

October 4, 2023
Streetsblog USARemote work

Study: Remote Work Isn’t Always A Cure for America’s Driving Addiction

A lot of Americans traded long commutes for short errands during the pandemic — but whether that swap resulted in more or less driving is a consequence of policy choices.

October 4, 2023
See all posts