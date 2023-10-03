Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

More money for e-bike incentives, maybe; Kern CO wants to talk about bike safety; LA is adding bus lanes; Electrifying Caltrain will be a fine, fine thing; More

8:05 AM PDT on October 3, 2023

Caltrain electric multiple unit train at a testing facility, June 2023 (photo: Caltrain)

  • Building bike-friendly cities (Smart Cities Dive)
  • CARB's proposed budget includes more money for e-bike incentive program that is "coming soon" (CalBike)
  • Community meetings on improving bicycle safety being held around Kern County (KGET)
  • How to measure transit equity (Planetizen)
  • Poll says Bay Area voters want transit but don't want to pay for it (Mercury News)
  • L.A. is adding bus lanes. A lot of them (Transit Center)
  • Electrifying Caltrain will allow it to be much faster, more frequent, and more efficient (Fast Company)
  • The U.K. fights over speed limits - but that horse may have left the barn (The Guardian)
  • Comparing travel speeds and congestion in cities worldwide (Time)
  • Why Santa Cruz is committing to hydrogen powered buses (Lookout Santa Cruz)
  • Bill to plug abandoned oil wells would be "too expensive" for the well owners, say opponents (LA Times)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

