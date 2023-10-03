Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
More money for e-bike incentives, maybe; Kern CO wants to talk about bike safety; LA is adding bus lanes; Electrifying Caltrain will be a fine, fine thing; More
What Do ‘Livable’ Streets Look Like in an Era of Driverless Cars?
Does a world of autonomous cars really have to make our streets less human?
Office of Traffic Safety Announces $127.3M in Grants
Increased funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration makes this a historic amount of money for a historic number of grants
Oakland Promises Protected Bike Lanes on Lakeshore
City has committed to building protected bike lanes on the east side of Lake Merritt
Why Connecticut Is Investing in New Regional Rail
Gov. Ned Lamont will spend $315 million investment on new rail cars — but they're not going anywhere near Grand Central.