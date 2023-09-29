Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Caltrans, we need complete streets everywhere, including at freeway interchanges (or maybe especially there); Public agencies and academics join forces to develop AV standards; Republicans really want to suspend the gas tax; More

8:45 AM PDT on September 29, 2023

  • Hey, Caltrans, we need complete streets everywhere, including at freeway interchanges (CalBike)
  • Public agencies join academics to develop national AV standards (Mass Transit)
  • CA Republicans try again to suspend the gas tax, calling for "consumer relief" (Sacramento Bee)
  • Santa Barbara's ban on Exxon oil trucks remains in place after court decision (Spectrum)
  • California has rival future plans for saving the threatened Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta (CalMatters)
  • Newsom, lawmakers ask Supreme Court to remove ballot measure that would make it extremely difficult to raise state taxes (SF Chronicle)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

