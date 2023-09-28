Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

There's new transit funding available, CA needs to access it; Bus shelters are not some optional perk; Biking is up nationwide; More

8:47 AM PDT on September 28, 2023

A typical Oakland bus stop. Photo by Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated

  • There is new funding for transit service available, and CA has to figure out how to access it (NRDC)
  • FTA awards grants for Tribal transit programs (Planetizen)
  • LA City Council approves $30M for bus shelters (Daily News)
  • Bus shelters are not optional perks - they're crucial (LA Times)
  • Bicycling trips have increased nationwide by a third since 2019 (Smart Cities World)
  • Pedestrian bridge over a freeway to be torn down, and everyone has opinions (Oaklandside)
  • In Denver, authorities put up little green men at dangerous intersections to warn pedestrians to be careful. Instead of, you know, making the road safer (Denverite)
  • CA cities are using AI to help manage pothole repairs, parking violations (SF Chronicle)
  • Toxic chemicals buried and dumped along the coast will come back to haunt as sea levels rise (Mercury News)
  • Providing clean drinking water is a struggle (LA Times
  • Study: Unused parking adds $2M+ to cost of multifamily housing (Smart Cities Dive)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

