Thursday’s Headlines
There's new transit funding available, CA needs to access it; Bus shelters are not some optional perk; Biking is up nationwide; More
More from Streetsblog California
Transit Month Event: Disability Access is for Everyone
BART was the first accessible transit system in the country. Advocates want Bay Area transit agencies to do better at keeping buses and trains accessible for all
Report: America’s Historic Bike Boom is Flatlining
"This growth won't continue forever without being facilitated by more infrastructure investment, [and particularly] safety infrastructure."
New Federal Committee Will Push for Transportation Equity By Helping DOT Reckon With Its Past
"Everybody who alive today and in a position of responsibility is accountable for what we do about transportation inequities. That's why we're here.”
Eyes on the Station: Metro Fortified Turnstiles at MacArthur Park Station
Metro fortified turnstile entrances at MacArthur Park in order to curb fare-evading riders; sometimes this has adverse impacts on fare-paying riders