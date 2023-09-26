Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

Newsom vetoes bill to require a human operator in driverless truck testing on public roads; Santa Crux goes all-on for hydrogen; Why CA is taking Big Oil to court; More

8:30 AM PDT on September 26, 2023

  • Newsom vetoes bill that would ban testing driverless trucks without a human operator (Spectrum, Wired, LA Times, Reuters)
  • Santa Cruz Metro commits to hydrogen buses with purchase of 57 buses (Santa Cruz Sentinel, SF Gate)
  • "Transit Heritage" in San Francisco celebrates with rides on old trolleys (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area youth-led "Not One More Girl" anti-harassment campaign grows (Transit Center)
  • SANDAG votes to exclude a "mileage fee" from future regional plans (but don't say how to replace the funding) (PB Monthly)
  • USDOT announces federal grants for California rail projects (Senator Padilla)
  • Business weighs in: How to shift to a carbon-free freight sector (Daily Bulletin)
  • Why CA is taking Big Oil to court, and why it matters (DeSmog)
  • Study: Carbon offsets are hurting, not helping climate fight (Mercury News)
  • SF NIMBYs are about to lose all their power to stop housing (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Freeway Widenings

California Has to Stop Building Freeways. Now.

"People aren't used to thinking of freeways as fossil fuel infrastructure, but they are." And once built, there's no going back, no making up for the extra driving by trying to convince people that a bus or train might be a better choice - we're stuck with it.

September 26, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesLA Metro

Metro September 2023 Board Committee Round-Up: C Line, 91 Freeway Widening, and More

Transit ridership and freeway funding are up. $14 million for MicroTransit was postponed. South Bay C Line extension draws both controversy and support. Law enforcement, Taylor Swift, bus lanes, and more!

September 26, 2023
Streetsblog USATransportation Policy

Pols: Congress Must Bolster Sustainable Commutes to Reduce Carbon and Congestion

The feds should bolster sustainable commuting modes and transportation demand management strategies.

September 26, 2023
