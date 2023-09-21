Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
The joys and risks of walking; Why is Fresno building so much parking? How much will breaking the law cost if you get caught by a speed camera? More
Op-Ed: Why Is Fare Evasion Punished More Severely than Speeding?
A.B. 819 offers California the opportunity to decriminalize fare evasion and replace punitive measures with more equitable approaches.
Eyes on the Street: Slow Streets in South Pasadena
The city has a sampler platter of quick-build temporary traffic calming installations to experience for the rest of the year
A Vital Link in Marin’s Bike Network Threatened
A Larkspur City Council person wants to kill a project to close a gap in Marin's bike network.
Metro Board Looks to Approve $65 Million for 91 Freeway Widening Projects
Metro staff are recommending the board approve funds to support two 91 Freeway expansion projects located in pollution-burdened communities in Southeast L.A. County - in the cities of Long Beach, Artesia, and Cerritos