Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

The joys and risks of walking; Why is Fresno building so much parking? How much will breaking the law cost if you get caught by a speed camera? More

8:37 AM PDT on September 21, 2023

Image: Santa Cruz Metro

  • The joys and risks of walking (KQED)
  • Why is Fresno planning to spend so much money to build parking? (Fresno Bee)
  • Santa Cruz has some cool-looking buses (Mass Transit)
  • Taylor Swift, Beyoncé concerts influence planning for future transit in LA (LAist)
  • Clipper overhaul should mean easier transit fare payment (SF Bay)
  • Robotaxis: Good? Bad? (Bloomberg)
  • Pollution from highways affects communities of color more than others (ABC)
  • Media falls for Republican Senator Janet Nguyen's attention-getting, Democrat-blaming fake attempt to suspend the gas tax (KUSI)
  • KTLA asks the MOST IMPORTANT question about speed cameras: how much will it cost if you get caught breaking the law?
  • Inland Empire may be realizing warehouses aren't the way forward (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Public Transportation

Op-Ed: Why Is Fare Evasion Punished More Severely than Speeding?

A.B. 819 offers California the opportunity to decriminalize fare evasion and replace punitive measures with more equitable approaches.

September 21, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Eyes on the Street: Slow Streets in South Pasadena

The city has a sampler platter of quick-build temporary traffic calming installations to experience for the rest of the year

September 21, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro Board Looks to Approve $65 Million for 91 Freeway Widening Projects

Metro staff are recommending the board approve funds to support two 91 Freeway expansion projects located in pollution-burdened communities in Southeast L.A. County - in the cities of Long Beach, Artesia, and Cerritos

September 20, 2023
