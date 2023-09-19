Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

How Exxon twisted climate science for profit; How industrial polluters are avoiding consequences; Affordable housing is easier to build in CA; More

8:56 AM PDT on September 19, 2023

Chevron El Segundo Refinery. Image by Pedro Szekely

  • How Exxon tried to twist climate science for profit (Heated)
  • Southern California has terrible air quality, but polluters are able to avoid consequences (LA Times)
  • How California is testing truck emissions (Spectrum)
  • State celebrates 10K EV chargers installed (California Energy Commission)
  • Why you should support e-bikes even if you don't ride one (CalBike)
  • Affordable housing should be easier than ever to build in California (CalMatters)
  • But there's still an acute housing shortage (LA Times)
  • Sacramento has been a sea of parking for years; that's beginning to change (Comstock Magazine)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesOpen Streets

North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread

Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes.

September 19, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

City has Concrete Barriers for Salesforce But Not to Stop Traffic Violence?

Jersey barriers should be used to save lives.

September 19, 2023
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more
Streetsblog USABicycling

Why Sustainable Transportation Advocates Need to Talk About Long COVID

Covid-19 transformed many U.S. cities' approach to sustainable transportation forever. But how did it transform the lives of sustainable transportation advocates who developed lasting symptoms from the disease?

September 19, 2023
Streetsblog USABus Rapid Transit

Opinion: How to Decide Between Light Rail and Bus Rapid Transit

What style of transit makes the most sense in a COVID-era world?

September 19, 2023
See all posts