Tuesday’s Headlines

How Exxon twisted climate science for profit; How industrial polluters are avoiding consequences; Affordable housing is easier to build in CA; More
North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread
Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes.
City has Concrete Barriers for Salesforce But Not to Stop Traffic Violence?
Jersey barriers should be used to save lives.
Why Sustainable Transportation Advocates Need to Talk About Long COVID
Covid-19 transformed many U.S. cities' approach to sustainable transportation forever. But how did it transform the lives of sustainable transportation advocates who developed lasting symptoms from the disease?
Opinion: How to Decide Between Light Rail and Bus Rapid Transit
What style of transit makes the most sense in a COVID-era world?