Thursday’s Headlines

LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest
Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."
Report: Cars Are Undermining Our Privacy, Even If We Don’t Drive
Vehicle technology spying on our most intimate details — and there's pretty much no escaping it.
Talking Headways Podcast: Better Land Use Reduces Transportation Emissions!
Sure, you know the importance of land use in reducing travel and emissions — but how do you do it? That's the question we'll address today.
CA Legislature Passes Speed Camera Bill
Now it's up to Governor Newsom to sign it