Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Earth is unhealthy for humans, and it's our fault; SF formally files request to revisit robotaxi decision; Berkeley landlords hold a party to celebrate the end of eviction moratorium and renters call them out; More

8:42 AM PDT on September 14, 2023

San Francisco 2020. Photo by Peter Ensrud, Ensrud Photography

  • Earth is becoming unhealthy for human habitation, and it's the fault of humanity (AP)
  • Pedestrians in Sacramento "just want a sidewalk" (Sacramento Bee)
  • On-demand transit is cheap to ride, very expensive to run (LA Times)
  • San Francisco formally files request to revisit state's decision to allow more robotaxis (SF Standard)
  • Landlords celebrate end of the eviction moratorium with wine and cheese, and protestors disrupt the party (Berkeleyside)
  • San Francisco gets state funding for affordable housing, infrastructure, public transit (City of San Francisco)
  • At its current pace, San Francisco would take 263 years to meet housing element goals (SF Examiner)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los Angelespolicing

LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest

Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."

September 14, 2023
Streetsblog USATechnology

Report: Cars Are Undermining Our Privacy, Even If We Don’t Drive

Vehicle technology spying on our most intimate details — and there's pretty much no escaping it.

September 14, 2023
State Capitol Updates

CA Legislature Passes Speed Camera Bill

Now it's up to Governor Newsom to sign it

September 13, 2023
