Wednesday’s Headlines
Corporate climate accountability bill; Housing streamlining bill; Bill to end pretextual stops faces vote; More than just bills today
More from Streetsblog California
CA Legislature Passes Speed Camera Bill
Now it's up to Governor Newsom to sign it
Tenderloin School-Street Project Blocked by Parking
Officials talk about how important it is to provide open space for the kids of the Tenderloin. But then they block projects that might interfere with the political third rail of removing private car storage in the public realm.
Opinion: Electric Vehicles Are Only Part of the Climate Solution
Building a future where travel is sustainable and earth-friendly means that people must reevaluate their use of personal vehicles, even if it’s only for a small portion of their journey.
Carbon Emissions Disclosure Bill Is Headed to the Governor
The California legislature passed a bill today that would require all large corporations that do business in California to measure and publicly report their carbon emissions.