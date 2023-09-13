Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Corporate climate accountability bill; Housing streamlining bill; Bill to end pretextual stops faces vote; More than just bills today

8:52 AM PDT on September 13, 2023

AV truck. Image: Ryder

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

