Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

How to actually reduce excess vehicle travel; A car-sized hole in e-bike safety coverage; Bills are moving forward; More

8:52 AM PDT on September 12, 2023

  • How to actually reduce excess vehicle travel (Planetizen)
  • Using "climate tickets" to get people on transit is working (Eltis)
  • There's a car-sized hole in a lot of e-bike safety coverage (LA Times)
  • Napa Valley releases Vision Zero study with recommendations (Patch)
  • Planners seek input on Hollywood Blvd safety redesign (Patch)
  • Soon, you will be able to pay fares on some Bay Area transit with a credit card (SF Chronicle)
  • In the name of neutrality, CA agencies defer to industry on questions around autonomous vehicles (American Prospect)
  • CA bill to make corporations report their climate emissions passes a major hurdle (NY1)
  • Bill to extend current streamlining of some housing sent to governor (SF Chronicle)
  • Update on planning for property formerly set aside for 710 Freeway expansion that never happened (Pasadena Now)
  • Lots of bills already on the governor's desk (CalMatters)
  • Google/Alphabet says it's still planning to build new neighborhood in San Jose (Mercury News)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Take CalBike’s Survey about Complete Streets (and Incomplete Ones)

The California Bicycle Coalition is asking for your help with its research on Complete Streets on Caltrans highways, many of which double as local streets.

September 11, 2023
Streetsblog San Franciscobus lanes

Study: Grand Ave. Road Diet Unlikely to Slow Buses, Even During Rush Hour

After objections from AC Transit that a road diet and wide, protected bike lanes on Grand Avenue would slow buses, Streetlight Data crunched the numbers.

September 11, 2023
Streetsblog USAFreeway Widenings

Why Democrats and Republicans Alike Keep Expanding Highways

A Democratic governor's controversial decision to pick up a road-widening effort where his Republican predecessor left off is sparking a conversation about why U.S. leaders across party lines keep pushing for the same old harmful highway projects.

September 11, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Every city needs a Bike Bus; Replace wide roads with housing; Weight-based fees are needed; More

September 11, 2023
