Monday’s Headlines
Every city needs a Bike Bus; Replace wide roads with housing; Weight-based fees are needed; More
More from Streetsblog California
Study: Grand Ave. Road Diet Unlikely to Slow Buses, Even During Rush Hour
After objections from AC Transit that a road diet and wide, protected bike lanes on Grand Avenue would slow buses, Streetlight Data crunched the numbers.
Why Democrats and Republicans Alike Keep Expanding Highways
A Democratic governor's controversial decision to pick up a road-widening effort where his Republican predecessor left off is sparking a conversation about why U.S. leaders across party lines keep pushing for the same old harmful highway projects.
Here We Go Again: Pedestrian Safety Month Means Watch Out, People!
California Highway Patrol supports Pedestrian Safety Month with yet another tone deaf Public Safety Announcement putting the onus for safety on the most vulnerable people using roads
Talking Headway Podcast: Getting High Speed Rail Sooner
A panel discussion on how California High Speed Rail could be sped up, hosted by Rodger Rudick of Streetsblog SF.