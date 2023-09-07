Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

New cars are collecting - and selling - all kinds of personal data; Clock is ticking to find a replacement for gas taxes; EV rebates will go to low-income buyers; More

8:51 AM PDT on September 7, 2023

Image: Momentum Mag

  • People driving new cars are handing over all kinds of personal data (The Guardian, Gizmodo)
  • California's outdated low carbon fuel standard needs to be fixed, now (Earth Justice)
  • Transportation commissions from California, Oregon, and Washington will meet to discuss common issues (The Center Square)
    • The clock is ticking for states to replace dwindling gas taxes (Governing)
  • Going forward, EV rebates in CA will go to lower-income buyers (CalMatters)
  • It's Transit Month in the Bay Area (SF Transit Riders, NBC)
  • A fantasy app reimagines cities with fewer cars (Adweek)
  • East Bay Regional Park District votes to allow class I (pedal assist) e-bikes on many trails (Oaklandside)
  • Bike art, all kinds (Momentum Mag)
  • CA grants will help create housing in Skid Row (Spectrum News)
  • Newsom signs bill to reduce "repetitive" environmental reviews for housing projects (KALW)
  • Berkeley is building housing, and rents are falling (Darrell Owens)
  • The city looks different when you're older (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

