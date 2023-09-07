Thursday’s Headlines
New cars are collecting - and selling - all kinds of personal data; Clock is ticking to find a replacement for gas taxes; EV rebates will go to low-income buyers; More
More from Streetsblog California
‘Transbay the Hard Way’ Ride Underscores Lack of Bike Lane on Oakland Bay Bridge
It's still illegal to ride a bike between Treasure Island and downtown San Francisco on a bridge with ten lanes for motorists. But do tell us again how cyclists are privileged.
American Streets May Soon Get Their First Accessible Design Standards from the Feds
The ADA has been the law for 33 years. Why has it taken this long to write strong guidelines to implement it on U.S. streets?
Eyes on the Street: Recently Widened Soto Street Bridge over Valley Blvd
The newly widened Soto Bridge is disappointing from a walking, transit and bicycling perspective - and the city plans more widening on Soto just north of the bridge project
SGV Hikes and Bikes: Ghost Town Ride in City of Industry
Industry’s side streets are pretty dead on weekends, making for miles and miles of relaxed cycling.