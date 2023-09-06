Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Biking to school has many benefits; Lack of bus shelters is a serious health issue; Al Gore still has a thing or two to teach about fighting climate change; More

8:51 AM PDT on September 6, 2023

Girl wearing pink rides a bike

Image: Momentum Mag

  • Ways riding a bicycle to school benefits kids (Momentum Mag)
  • Lack of bus shelters is a serious health issue for the people who rely on transit (LA Times)
  • LA announces new Active Transportation Plan (Planetizen)
  • AC Transit has to restructure its board; asks public for input on new districts (Berkeleyside)
  • Is Brightline the future of train travel in the US? (Fast Company)
  • Al Gore still has a few things to tell us about fighting climate change (Heated)
  • L.A. was prepared for Hurricane Hilary, and it paid off (LA Times)
  • Wildfires and climate change make each other worse (CalMatters)
  • A deeper dive into public opinion on housing (Planetizen)
  • In a single year, Brussels reduced car traffic by a quarter (Eltis)
  • Lagos, Nigeria, famous for its clogged traffic, opens a subway (Quartz)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

‘Transbay the Hard Way’ Ride Underscores Lack of Bike Lane on Oakland Bay Bridge

It's still illegal to ride a bike between Treasure Island and downtown San Francisco on a bridge with ten lanes for motorists. But do tell us again how cyclists are privileged.

September 6, 2023
Streetsblog USAAccessibility

American Streets May Soon Get Their First Accessible Design Standards from the Feds

The ADA has been the law for 33 years. Why has it taken this long to write strong guidelines to implement it on U.S. streets?

September 6, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV Connect

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Ghost Town Ride in City of Industry

Industry’s side streets are pretty dead on weekends, making for miles and miles of relaxed cycling.

September 6, 2023
Streetsblog USAAutonomous cars

AVs Aren’t Solving our Transportation Problems; They’re Automating Them

"Right now, AV-makers would have us believe that all of our transportation concerns will go away if we simply replace human drivers with computers. But we know this is not true."

September 6, 2023
See all posts