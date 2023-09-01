Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Protected bike lanes now; E-bike safety courses available; Mapping evictions in L.A.; More

8:31 AM PDT on September 1, 2023

Dream on: “California Forever”

  • A tragic death could have been prevented if Oakland's Grand Avenue had protected bike lanes (Oaklandside)
  • E-bike safety classes now available:
  • Benefits of putting cops on bikes (Government Fleet)
  • Billionaires release renderings of their vision for a new California city (Bloomberg, SF Chronicle)
  • Mapping where renters are being pushed out in L.A. (LAist)
  • CA will allow controversial Aliso Canyon facility to store more natural gas because prices (LA Times, CalMatters)
  • Utilities want to be able to charge customers for [unproven] carbon capture and [fossil fuel] hydrogen storage (Capital and Main)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

