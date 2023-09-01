Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Protected bike lanes now; E-bike safety courses available; Mapping evictions in L.A.; More
Culver City Plans Protected Bikeway on Overland Avenue
Culver City's proposed ~2.5 mile Overland bike facility is mostly new protected bike lanes (about a mile and a half), plus about a half-mile of new unprotected bike lanes at the north end, and a short stretch of bike route at the south end
Labor Day Weekend Roundup: Protected Bike Lanes on 17th, More Juice for Caltrain
...and September is Transit Month
How a New Drug Testing Rule from USDOT Could Help Alleviate the Bus Operator Crisis
Marijuana is legal in some form in 23 states. So why should bus drivers get fired for using it when they're not behind the wheel?
GOP Pols Want to Ban Speed Limiter Requirements on Deadly Big Rigs
High-speed truck crashes are soaring – so why are lawmakers fighting against long-proven technology to stop them?