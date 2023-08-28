Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

AVs are not solving transportation problems; Bike and pedestrian projects, and more highway lanes; Who would be paying higher tolls to support transit? More

8:46 AM PDT on August 28, 2023

Groundbreaking for Napa Valley Vine Trail. Photo: St Clair, via Bay Cities News

  • AVs are not solving transportation problems (Transportation for America)
  • San Rafael advances bicycle pedestrian project on Grand Avenue (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Hollywood Blvd to get a redesign (Patch)
  • Vallejo breaks ground on its portion of 47-mile Napa Valley bike and pedestrian trail (Patch)
  • $3.1 billion for transportation projects in CA (Planetizen)
  • Highway 37 across top of S.F. Bay gets federal money (Sonoma News)
  • Caltrans to open a "temporary" lane on I-15 from the border with Nevada; will it "solve congestion"? (LA Times, KTLA)
  • What transportation in L.A. could be like (LA Times)
  • Who would really be paying higher tolls to bail out transit? (Mercury News)
  • The current status of VMT fees throughout the country (Eno Transportation)
  • The connections between housing costs and houselessness (Pew)
  • Sacramento area to try again with a sales tax for transportation, housing (Courthouse News)
  • Here's a county in Maryland that seems to have figured out how to house people (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Legislation

Speed Camera Bill Has Bent Over Backwards to Answer Opponents

But some of them will not be satisfied no matter what

August 28, 2023
Streetsblog USABicycling

Is NW Arkansas About to Become the Next Biking Capital of America?

Billionaire philanthropists and bike-friendly local governments have been teaming up to turn an unexpected region of the country into a biking haven. But what will the future look like — and is their example instructive to the rest of the country?

August 28, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Why are Unpaid Advocates so Much Faster than the City?

It's about the city's leadership, period

August 25, 2023
See all posts