Friday’s Headlines
IIJA too complex? AC transit to deploy AI cameras; CAHSRA begins process to buy trains; Ten climate myths that need to be killed; More
More from Streetsblog California
Streetfilms Celebrates San Francisco’s Red-Carpet Transit Lanes
Because 50~80 people on a bus should not be forced to sit in traffic behind individuals in private cars
Thursday’s Headlines
Why can't you ride a bike from Oakland to SF? CARB needs to reform its low carbon fuel standards; Robotaxi companies are lobbying hard, and it shows; More
It’s Safe to Ride Transit
BART ridership is still only at about forty percent of its pre-pandemic levels, and that media-fed perception of danger might be one factor in the slow recovery rate.
Streetsblog Fixes S.F. Mayor’s Statement on Child Killed by a Motorist at 4th and King
A four-year-old child died because of a reckless motorist and a dangerously designed intersection next to the Caltrain Station. But there are equally dangerous environments long ignored throughout the city.