Friday’s Headlines

IIJA too complex? AC transit to deploy AI cameras; CAHSRA begins process to buy trains; Ten climate myths that need to be killed; More

8:39 AM PDT on August 25, 2023

  • Ten climate change myths that need to be put down (Covering Climate Now)
  • Environmental groups say federal IIJA is too complex, making its funding hard to access (The Guardian)
  • Policy makers are embracing e-bikes (Legal Planet)
  • AC Transit to deploy AI to help its cameras identify traffic violations (Oaklandside)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Authority begins process of obtaining trains (KTLA)
  • Palo Alto got a lot of money to redesign its rail infrastructure, and it's not very well prepared (Palo Alto Online)
  • San Jose VTA signs $8M agreement with emergency preparedness contractor (Patch)
  • Gas tax revenue lifts CA roads and transit out of "high risk" category (SCV News)
  • Milestone: Half of diesel consumed in CA has been replaced with some kind of cleaner fuel (Clean Technica)
  • As planned, the price of carbon credits in CA's cap-and-trade system rise (Politico)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

