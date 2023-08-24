Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Why can't you ride a bike from Oakland to SF? CARB needs to reform its low carbon fuel standards; Robotaxi companies are lobbying hard, and it shows; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Streetfilms Celebrates San Francisco’s Red-Carpet Transit Lanes
Because 50~80 people on a bus should not be forced to sit in traffic behind individuals in private cars
It’s Safe to Ride Transit
BART ridership is still only at about forty percent of its pre-pandemic levels, and that media-fed perception of danger might be one factor in the slow recovery rate.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Streetsblog Fixes S.F. Mayor’s Statement on Child Killed by a Motorist at 4th and King
A four-year-old child died because of a reckless motorist and a dangerously designed intersection next to the Caltrain Station. But there are equally dangerous environments long ignored throughout the city.
STUDY: Vehicle Tech Could Help Prevent Traffic Deaths — But It’s No ‘Silver Bullet’
And no, we're not talking about "fully autonomous vehicles."