Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Why can't you ride a bike from Oakland to SF? CARB needs to reform its low carbon fuel standards; Robotaxi companies are lobbying hard, and it shows; More

8:45 AM PDT on August 24, 2023

two bike riders cross a bridge stretching over water, with buildings and a cloudy sunset in the background

The Bicycle Snake in Copenhagen. Photo: Momentum Mag

  • Why can't you ride a bike from Oakland to San Francisco? (SF Standard)
  • Here's some really great bicycle infrastructure - in other countries (Momentum Mag)
  • Federal grants for ZEV buses benefit Livermore-based bus maker (Independent News)
  • Robotaxi companies spent millions on lobbying state and local officials (SF Standard)
  • Newsom supports autonomous vehicle industry (Politico)
  • CARB needs to reform its fuel standards and stop giving money to inadequately clean fuels (NRDC)
  • Is a company buying up land near the Sacramento River so it can build a new city there? (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

