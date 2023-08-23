Wednesday’s Headlines
Use a public health approach on road safety; Bay Area transit future uncertain; E-bikes are fastest growing EV sales; Waiting on fate of bill to codify climate change into transpo planning; More
More from Streetsblog California
It’s Safe to Ride Transit
BART ridership is still only at about forty percent of its pre-pandemic levels, and that media-fed perception of danger might be one factor in the slow recovery rate.
Streetsblog Fixes S.F. Mayor’s Statement on Child Killed by a Motorist at 4th and King
A four-year-old child died because of a reckless motorist and a dangerously designed intersection next to the Caltrain Station. But there are equally dangerous environments long ignored throughout the city.
STUDY: Vehicle Tech Could Help Prevent Traffic Deaths — But It’s No ‘Silver Bullet’
And no, we're not talking about "fully autonomous vehicles."
Grocery Delivery May Not Reduce Driving
Is grocery delivery a "sustainable practice, or congestion generator and environmental burden?" a new paper asks.