Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Use a public health approach on road safety; Bay Area transit future uncertain; E-bikes are fastest growing EV sales; Waiting on fate of bill to codify climate change into transpo planning; More

8:52 AM PDT on August 23, 2023

  • A public health approach to road safety could save lives (Governing)
  • The Bay Area still needs a toll to pay for transit (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area transit future remains uncertain (The Center Square)
  • LA Metro asks the public for ideas for name for its new Santa Ana branch that doesn't go to Santa Ana (Mass Transit)
  • Sales of EVs are on the rise - with e-bikes at the top (9 News)
  • How to report collisions involving e-bikes (CalBike)
  • Bill to codify climate change into transportation planning is among those waiting in Appropriations committee (The Center Square)
  • In CA, environmental protection takes a back seat to "keeping the lights on" (Planetizen)
  • Climate change is redrawing the disaster map (The Verge)
  • Wealthy super emitters are driving the climate crisis (Salon)
  • Uber's view of urban life (Princeton University Press)
  • Spending on lobbying is growing (Capitol Weekly)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

