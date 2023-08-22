Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday's Headlines

We must prioritize pedestrian dignity; Climate fraud in regional transportation plans; Burning Man's carbon footprint; More

8:40 AM PDT on August 22, 2023

Photo: Don Kostelec

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Safety

Eyes on the Intersection: Quick Update on Telegraph

The Bay Area is getting closer to having its first protected bike lane AND intersection project in a merchant corridor completed. Despite what merchants feared, Armageddon has not yet commenced!

August 22, 2023
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

Why Young People of Color Must Be At the Forefront of the Mobility Justice Movement

"We don't just want our young people to be the peer-to-peer educators; we want them to be key stakeholders in building safe and sustainable and equitable transportation systems throughout our all of our cities."

August 22, 2023
Public Transportation

Bill to Fund Transit with Bridge Toll Hike Paused

While some Bay Area legislators supported the idea of raising bridge tolls to help fund transit, there was enough opposition that its author, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), decided to put S.B. 532 on ice for now.

August 21, 2023
