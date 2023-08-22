Tuesday’s Headlines
We must prioritize pedestrian dignity; Climate fraud in regional transportation plans; Burning Man's carbon footprint; More
More from Streetsblog California
Eyes on the Intersection: Quick Update on Telegraph
The Bay Area is getting closer to having its first protected bike lane AND intersection project in a merchant corridor completed. Despite what merchants feared, Armageddon has not yet commenced!
Why Young People of Color Must Be At the Forefront of the Mobility Justice Movement
"We don't just want our young people to be the peer-to-peer educators; we want them to be key stakeholders in building safe and sustainable and equitable transportation systems throughout our all of our cities."
America Needs to Stop Building Schools Next to Highways
“We have determined that at a certain age, you can make some decisions and take some risks to your health. But a six-year-old or a seven-year-old does not have that opportunity."
Bill to Fund Transit with Bridge Toll Hike Paused
While some Bay Area legislators supported the idea of raising bridge tolls to help fund transit, there was enough opposition that its author, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), decided to put S.B. 532 on ice for now.