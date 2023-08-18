Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
So, could CA HSR get built more quickly? SF asks state to reconsider allowing more driverless taxis; Maybe one-way streets never were such a good idea; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Can California’s High Speed Rail Be Built Faster?
The answer is yes, with stronger cooperation and buy-in from state and federal leaders.
How Future Metro Freeway Expansion Could Mitigate Increased Driving – Part 2
VMT mitigation is likely to be a litmus test for Metro's commitment to climate action. Will the mitigation skeptics water the program down to opaque meaninglessness? Or will Metro pivot toward sustainability and equity?
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Talking Headways Podcast: Do It for the Neighborhood Part II
It's the second part of our conversation about community input and how officials respond to unforeseen outcomes.
Police Arrest Driver Who Killed Little Girl at 4th and King
That's a good start. But the criminality of this tragedy goes well beyond a single driver.