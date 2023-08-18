Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

So, could CA HSR get built more quickly? SF asks state to reconsider allowing more driverless taxis; Maybe one-way streets never were such a good idea; More

8:49 AM PDT on August 18, 2023

Treasure Island Loop is a free autonomous shuttle on the island, with attendant

  • Could high-speed rail get built more quickly? (KTLA)
  • San Francisco leaders ask CPUC to reconsider allowing expanded driverless taxis (SF Chronicle)
  • Autonomous shuttle launches on S.F.'s Treasure Island (SF.Gov)
  • From highways to healthy communities (NRDC)
  • Maybe one-way streets aren't such a good idea after all (Transfers Magazine)
  • Noise - potential future noise from potential neighbors' potential parties - is being used to oppose housing (CalMatters)
  • How community aid gets to Hawaii (LA Times)
  • More details on pilot carbon capture project in the Bay Area (Planetizen)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

High-Speed Rail

Can California’s High Speed Rail Be Built Faster?

The answer is yes, with stronger cooperation and buy-in from state and federal leaders.

August 18, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeway Widenings

How Future Metro Freeway Expansion Could Mitigate Increased Driving – Part 2

VMT mitigation is likely to be a litmus test for Metro's commitment to climate action. Will the mitigation skeptics water the program down to opaque meaninglessness? Or will Metro pivot toward sustainability and equity?

August 18, 2023
Streetsblog San Franciscotraffic violence

Police Arrest Driver Who Killed Little Girl at 4th and King

That's a good start. But the criminality of this tragedy goes well beyond a single driver.

August 18, 2023
