Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Californians demand climate action from legislature; More on fight over right-to-repair for e-bikes; Cars are the root of transportation problems; More

8:43 AM PDT on August 15, 2023

Image: CAHSRA

  • Californians demand climate action from legislators (Capitol Weekly)
  • More on the fight over right-to-repair for e-bikes (Canary Media)
  • Transportation problems all lead back to cars (Next City)
  • Do Americans really prefer sprawl? (Planetizen)
  • Judge in Montana climate trial sides with youth plaintiffs against state (AP)
  • Video: High school students tour high-speed rail construction sites (CAHSRA)
  • Millions of trees in California are dying (LA Times)
  • Can SF build the 82K new units it needs? (SF Chronicle)
  • Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus launches service changes (Santa Monica Next)
  • In Fresno, FAX expands service to local high schools (Fresnoland)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Caltrans and VTA Widening Winchester Blvd./I-280 Interchange in San Jose

To greenwash this project, they're going to also widen a sidewalk on one bridge and improve a bike/ped overcrossing, but it's still another de facto freeway widening

August 16, 2023
Streetsblog USATraffic congestion

How One City Used Transit to Cut Traffic During a Taylor Swift Mega-Concert

Building highway lanes will never, ever, ever get America's traffic problems under control — but a new study suggests that investing in other modes will, even when a massive pop star is in town.

August 16, 2023
Rail

What Is to Become of Southern California’s Coastal Rail Corridor?

Legislative committee gets an update: Emergency repairs are done, and now there will be more studying of the problems.

August 16, 2023
See all posts