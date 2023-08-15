Tuesday’s Headlines
Californians demand climate action from legislature; More on fight over right-to-repair for e-bikes; Cars are the root of transportation problems; More
Caltrans and VTA Widening Winchester Blvd./I-280 Interchange in San Jose
To greenwash this project, they're going to also widen a sidewalk on one bridge and improve a bike/ped overcrossing, but it's still another de facto freeway widening
How One City Used Transit to Cut Traffic During a Taylor Swift Mega-Concert
Building highway lanes will never, ever, ever get America's traffic problems under control — but a new study suggests that investing in other modes will, even when a massive pop star is in town.
Wednesday’s Headlines
Time to reshape the document that shapes streets; SF petitions CPUC to reconsider robotaxi decision; SF's Geary Blvd may finally get BRT; Ban car advertising? More
What Is to Become of Southern California’s Coastal Rail Corridor?
Legislative committee gets an update: Emergency repairs are done, and now there will be more studying of the problems.