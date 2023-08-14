Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Average American car is overweight; CPUC approves AVs despite strong opposition, and AVs are not ready
New Federal Report Finds Most U.S. Communities Are Clueless About Their Transport Emissions
The Biden Administration set a goal to get America to net zero by 2050. But when it comes to U.S. transportation, most American communities have no idea where they're even starting from.
LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner
Sometimes recycling isn't good for the environment.
Transit Master Class: Learning from Switzerland
A delegation of advocates and Bay Area transit officials spent a week in Switzerland learning how one of the world's best transit and rail systems works.
L.A. Looks to Upgrade Forest Lawn Bike Lanes to Protected
LADOT and Councilmember Raman plan to add a mile and a half of plastic bollard protection to existing Forest Lawn Drive bike lanes; the project would reduce the number of car lanes from four to two.