Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Average American car is overweight; CPUC approves AVs despite strong opposition, and AVs are not ready; More

8:30 AM PDT on August 14, 2023

  • The average American car is over 1k lbs heavier than in the 1980s - gained 175 lbs in the last year (Bloomberg)
  • CPUC approves autonomous cars despite strong public and official opposition (The Guardian, Planetizen)
  • Absolutely not ready: Cruise blames too many people on cell phones for its monumental failures in a traffic jam (SF Chronicle)
  • Debauchery in robotaxis (SF Standard)
  • It's back to work for CA legislators (Sacramento Bee)
  • E-bike companies fight for exclusion to right to repair laws (Electrek)
  • E-bus maker Proterra tried to find a buyer before bankruptcy (Axios)
  • Maui already had a housing shortage, and the fire in Lahaina raises fears of locals being priced out (NY Times)
  • Nine car-free cities in Europe (The Mayor.eu)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAClimate Change

New Federal Report Finds Most U.S. Communities Are Clueless About Their Transport Emissions

The Biden Administration set a goal to get America to net zero by 2050. But when it comes to U.S. transportation, most American communities have no idea where they're even starting from.

August 14, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner

Sometimes recycling isn't good for the environment.

August 14, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

L.A. Looks to Upgrade Forest Lawn Bike Lanes to Protected

LADOT and Councilmember Raman plan to add a mile and a half of plastic bollard protection to existing Forest Lawn Drive bike lanes; the project would reduce the number of car lanes from four to two.

August 11, 2023
