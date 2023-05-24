Today’s Headlines

  • LA Metro wants to delay adoption of zero emission buses. No way! (LA Times)
  • Sonoma adopts clean transit plan (County of Sonoma)
  • A sneak peek at LA Metro’s new Regional Connector train (LA Times)
  • Lessons on transit staffing shortages from around the world (ITDP)
  • Stop calling it ride-share: Lyft has eliminated carpool rides (Fortune)
  • Minnesota passes law allowing bikes to yield at stop signs (Will California finally do it this year?) (Bring Me the News)
  • LAO warns that state budget is tighter than previously estimated (Sacramento Bee, Legislative Analyst Office)
  • Bill to increase penalties for hit-and-runs fails (Fresno Bee)
  • There is money for infrastructure, but worker shortages, community division, and delays will eat it up (Smart Cities Dive)
  • American’s reliance on home delivery of everything is about to get tested: UPS strike looms (AP)
  • France bans short-haul flights where trains provide service (CNN)

