Today’s Headlines
- LA Metro wants to delay adoption of zero emission buses. No way! (LA Times)
- Sonoma adopts clean transit plan (County of Sonoma)
- A sneak peek at LA Metro’s new Regional Connector train (LA Times)
- Lessons on transit staffing shortages from around the world (ITDP)
- Stop calling it ride-share: Lyft has eliminated carpool rides (Fortune)
- Minnesota passes law allowing bikes to yield at stop signs (Will California finally do it this year?) (Bring Me the News)
- LAO warns that state budget is tighter than previously estimated (Sacramento Bee, Legislative Analyst Office)
- Bill to increase penalties for hit-and-runs fails (Fresno Bee)
- There is money for infrastructure, but worker shortages, community division, and delays will eat it up (Smart Cities Dive)
- American’s reliance on home delivery of everything is about to get tested: UPS strike looms (AP)
- France bans short-haul flights where trains provide service (CNN)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF