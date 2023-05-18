Today’s Headlines
Happy Bike to Work or Wherever Day!
- Muni and BART are closer to death than we think (SF Chronicle)
- CTC approves tolling plan for Highway 37 (Marin Independent Journal)
- Newsom floats a climate bond (Mercury News)
- New drayage trucks in California have to be electric starting next year (Wired)
- Other states are adopting those CA rules (Transport Dive)
- Fresno hopes to get $250 million in state funding for infrastructure, sidewalks, parking structures (Fresnoland)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF