Today’s Headlines

Happy Bike to Work or Wherever Day!

  • Muni and BART are closer to death than we think (SF Chronicle)
  • CTC approves tolling plan for Highway 37 (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Newsom floats a climate bond (Mercury News)
  • New drayage trucks in California have to be electric starting next year (Wired)
  • Fresno hopes to get $250 million in state funding for infrastructure, sidewalks, parking structures (Fresnoland)

