Today’s Headlines

Happy Bike to Work or Wherever Day!

Muni and BART are closer to death than we think (SF Chronicle)

CTC approves tolling plan for Highway 37 (Marin Independent Journal)

Newsom floats a climate bond (Mercury News)

New drayage trucks in California have to be electric starting next year (Wired) Other states are adopting those CA rules (Transport Dive)

Fresno hopes to get $250 million in state funding for infrastructure, sidewalks, parking structures (Fresnoland)

