Today’s Headlines

  • Is this the year California okays speed cameras? (LA Times)
  • What’s missing from Newsom’s budget proposal (CalBike)
  • Congressmembers urge NHTSA to prioritize pedestrian safety in vehicle ratings (Rep. Raskin)
  • King County explores fare-free transit (NBC)
  • Planned bike lanes in Berkeley fall victim to … something very murky (Berkeleyside)
  • Taylor Swift is giving transit a (temporary) boost (Governing)
  • What Brussels learned – and can teach – about reducing car dependency (Bloomberg)
  • Why downtown stores are closing (it’s not because of crime) (CNN)
  • Beautification and photo-ops vs radical reimagination of cities (Free Press Journal)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF