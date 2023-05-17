Today’s Headlines

Is this the year California okays speed cameras? (LA Times)

What’s missing from Newsom’s budget proposal (CalBike)

Congressmembers urge NHTSA to prioritize pedestrian safety in vehicle ratings (Rep. Raskin)

King County explores fare-free transit (NBC)

Planned bike lanes in Berkeley fall victim to … something very murky (Berkeleyside)

Taylor Swift is giving transit a (temporary) boost (Governing)

What Brussels learned – and can teach – about reducing car dependency (Bloomberg)

Why downtown stores are closing (it’s not because of crime) (CNN)

Beautification and photo-ops vs radical reimagination of cities (Free Press Journal)

