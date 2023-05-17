Today’s Headlines
- Is this the year California okays speed cameras? (LA Times)
- What’s missing from Newsom’s budget proposal (CalBike)
- Congressmembers urge NHTSA to prioritize pedestrian safety in vehicle ratings (Rep. Raskin)
- King County explores fare-free transit (NBC)
- Planned bike lanes in Berkeley fall victim to … something very murky (Berkeleyside)
- Taylor Swift is giving transit a (temporary) boost (Governing)
- What Brussels learned – and can teach – about reducing car dependency (Bloomberg)
- Why downtown stores are closing (it’s not because of crime) (CNN)
- Beautification and photo-ops vs radical reimagination of cities (Free Press Journal)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF