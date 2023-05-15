Today’s Headlines
- Happy Bike to Work Week: The Tri-Valley celebrates (Pleasanton Weekly)
- Why the e-bike will replace cars (Inverse)
- Pico Rivera wants to build a marathon-length bus-only lane (Long Beach Post)
- High speed rail program completes signature viaduct in Fresno (KTLA)
- Budget deficit grows; Newsom proposes more cuts (and no money for transit) (CalMatters, Mercury News)
- Proposed Hwy 37 toll would be paid by low-income communities (Marin Independent Journal)
- Corporations use greenwashing to make it sound like they are battling climate change (The Conversation)
- The history of Tulare Lake (Hanford Sentinel)
- The ugly truth behind “We Buy Houses” (ProPublica)
- The NIMBYs in my backyard (Slate)
- Pushing for gender parity in the California legislature (Capitol Weekly)
