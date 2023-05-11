Today’s Headlines
- California Bicycle Coalition explains the state budget process – and why it is asking for more money for bikes
- Santa Rosa gets a greenway instead of a freeway extension (Senator Mike McGuire)
- BART riders say they want cleaner, safer trains before they come back (but will they come back?) (SF Examiner)
- San Francisco walks back plan to rip out restaurant parklets (SF Standard)
- Bakersfield police offer idea on how to reduce pedestrian fatalities: rehire retired cops, that’ll do it (ABC23)
- Bakersfield cop hits pedestrian with car (ABC23)
- Seattle to phase out right turns on red (Axios)
- Oil lobby flips out over EPA plan to cut emissions (Reuters)
- Why not use all those warehouse rooftops to generate solar power (Environment America)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF