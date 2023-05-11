Today’s Headlines

California Bicycle Coalition explains the state budget process – and why it is asking for more money for bikes

Santa Rosa gets a greenway instead of a freeway extension (Senator Mike McGuire)

BART riders say they want cleaner, safer trains before they come back (but will they come back?) (SF Examiner)

San Francisco walks back plan to rip out restaurant parklets (SF Standard)

Bakersfield police offer idea on how to reduce pedestrian fatalities: rehire retired cops, that’ll do it (ABC23)

Bakersfield cop hits pedestrian with car (ABC23)

Seattle to phase out right turns on red (Axios)

Oil lobby flips out over EPA plan to cut emissions (Reuters)

Why not use all those warehouse rooftops to generate solar power (Environment America)

