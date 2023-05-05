Today’s Headlines

  • High stakes for transit in California budget battle (Governing)
  • California budget deficit grows (Sacramento Bee)
  • Orange County paratransit drivers on strike (ABC7)
  • High utility bills fed PG&E’s surging profits (Mercury News)
  • Lyft is facing an existential crisis (SF Standard)
  • California sued over reduced rooftop solar incentives (LA Times)
  • Half Moon Bay gets a new pedestrian bridge (Climate)
  • Bay Bridge on/offramp at Treasure Island set to open; SF Chronicle focuses on “congestion” but what’s key is that the bike lane will now be open!

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF