- Public transit is straining (Politico, Planetizen)
- Megabus returns to California with cheap tickets for cross-state travel (GV Wire, ABC10, Sacramento Bee)
- David Byrne on the red carpet with a beautiful bike (Cycling Tips)
- The complicated project of CEQA reform (Sacramento Bee)
- NYC built safe bike infrastructure, and lots people started riding bikes (Planetizen)
- California shows record sales of electric vehicles (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- EVs are helping reduce emissions, but only where rich people live (Bloomberg)
- Automakers are “racing” to produce (giant) EVs (CalMatters)
- The environmental terrorism of police helicopters (Heated)
- Planners want input on redesign of Highway 237 from Redding to Anderson (A News Cafe)
- Caltrans breaks ground on new bridges along Highway 99 in Madera County (Construction Equipment Guide)
- Too much parking, but never a space (for free) just where you want it (Slate)
- Rep. Robert Garcia takes housing vs parking conversation to the U.S. Congress (Business Insider)
- What do driverless vehicles go on their downtime? Idle somewhere (AZ Central)
