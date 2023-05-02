Today’s Headlines
- Truckers Angry at State’s Diesel Ban (SFGATE)
- CA’s Population Still Shrinking (SacBee, SFChron)
- Balancing Privacy and Safety in Debate on Speed Cameras/License Readers (Union-Trib)
- State Sues Elk City for Rejecting Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Santa Monica Makes It Easier to Have Block Parties, Open Streets (SM Next)
- Drivers Are Increasingly Distracted by Their Phones, According to a New Study (Route Fifty)
- Vox Interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- Pasadena Not Sponsoring Bike Month This Year (Pasadena Now)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF