Today’s Headlines

  • Truckers Angry at State’s Diesel Ban (SFGATE)
  • CA’s Population Still Shrinking (SacBee, SFChron)
  • Balancing Privacy and Safety in Debate on Speed Cameras/License Readers (Union-Trib)
  • State Sues Elk City for Rejecting Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Santa Monica Makes It Easier to Have Block Parties, Open Streets (SM Next)
  • Drivers Are Increasingly Distracted by Their Phones, According to a New Study (Route Fifty)
  • Vox Interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
  • Pasadena Not Sponsoring Bike Month This Year (Pasadena Now)

