Truckers Angry at State’s Diesel Ban (SFGATE)

CA’s Population Still Shrinking (SacBee, SFChron)

Balancing Privacy and Safety in Debate on Speed Cameras/License Readers (Union-Trib)

State Sues Elk City for Rejecting Affordable Housing (SFChron)

Santa Monica Makes It Easier to Have Block Parties, Open Streets (SM Next)

Drivers Are Increasingly Distracted by Their Phones, According to a New Study (Route Fifty)

Vox Interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Pasadena Not Sponsoring Bike Month This Year (Pasadena Now)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF