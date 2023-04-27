Today’s Headlines
- Culver City’s council voted to destroy the bike and transit project that improved its downtown (LA Times)
- It’s warm, so Spare the Air (don’t drive) (Mercury News)
- Senators, agencies ask for $5 billion to save transit (San Jose Inside, The Center Square, KRON, SF Gate, San Francisco Standard, CBS)
- Waiting for Santa Rosa to take action on a dangerous intersection (Press Democrat)
- Is it really freedom when the only choice is a car – and all its expenses? (New Republic)
- Surprise! Uber, Lyft are major sources of pollution and traffic in SF (Mission Local)
- CARB to vote soon on banning diesel trucks in California (CalMatters, Sacramento Bee)
- Let Tulare Lake live? (SF Chronicle)
- Flooding in the San Joaquin Valley is “not pretty” (PPIC)
- Battling warehouses in the Inland Empire (KQED)
