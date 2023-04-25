Today’s Headlines
- California’s attempts to turn cow farts into energy is threatening people’s health (Capital & Main)
- On “accidentally” going car free – and loving it (The Source)
- Transit agencies ask for $5 billion to keep them operating (SF Chronicle, CalMatters)
- Meanwhile state hands out millions for transit and rail expansion:
- San Jose, for BART-light rail connection (Mercury News, Fox)
- Santa Cruz, for hydrogen buses and fueling stations (KION, KSBW)
- Several Bay Area projects (SF Gate)
- Bill would bring speed cameras to a few cities – but there is opposition (Press-Telegram)
- The tragedy of parking (Planetizen)
- Traffic lights are for cars (LA Times)
- Congressmembers from both parties urge feds to give $10 billion to private company planning Nevada-California high speed rail (AP, Washington Post)
- State seeks feedback on plan to toll Highway 37, threatened by sea level rise (Napa Valley Register)
- California updates its plan for sea level rise (KQED)
- Utility customers paid for lawsuit against Berkeley’s gas ban (Sacramento Bee)
- Utilities are slow to turn the lights on (Politico)
